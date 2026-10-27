Quickfire Quiz 232: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

What has two thumbs, 10 football trivia questions and a 90-second time limit. This guy! It's the new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz.

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FourFourTwo has tons more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's get started by asking you to name the top goalscorer of all 20 teams in the Premier League in the 1996-97 season and answer some questions about Coventry City in the Premier League.

We're now a couple of weeks into the new season of top-flight football in Australia and New Zealand and very entertaining it is too. But can you name every team competing in the A-League in 2026-27?

If Premier League punishments are your quizzing niche, this one will be right on the money and you'll have no trouble naming every player ever to have been sent off three times in a single Premier League season.

Here's one for international football lovers. 2026 was another mixed summer for the Three Lions and it ended in defeat inside 90 minutes. Can you name every nation ever to have beaten England in a World Cup match?

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Lastly for now, we're wading into football's most divisive debate and bringing the data to the party. We've picked out some facts and we simply want you to give us an either/or answer: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!