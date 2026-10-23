Friday Football Quiz, episode 138: Can you get 20 correct answers?

It's the last FourFourTwo Friday Football Quiz of British Summer Time. You'll never sing that.

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Getty Images) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 137

As we reach the conclusion of another week in the unending life of the beautiful game, we're kicking off the weekend with our latest Friday Football Quiz. Can you pull a 100 percenter?

It couldn't be simpler. There are 20 questions in all and the Friday Football Quiz doesn't have a time limit. Take your time and do it right.

FourFourTwo has a veritable ton of football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. To follow up this week's Friday Football Quiz, we've picked out some of our recent favourites to really put you through your football trivia paces. Be warned: Some of these are on the tricky side.

We've been growing a particularly nasty strain of European football quizzes and we want to know whether you can get the better of them. First, can you name every team ever to have played in the Champions League since 1992-93 excluding play-offs and qualifiers? How about naming every team playing in the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League this season?

We also like getting deep into the details of football culture. After all, it's people that make the game what it is. If you've lived that football life, you might have a chance with these two. Can you match these football fanzines with the English football clubs they serve or served? Supporters who've been getting out and about at away games might get a kick out of our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds.

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Those are big quizzes but we have some quicker ones too, including some challenges to remember the nationalities of 20 Premier League players, to name every sponsor of the EFL Trophy, to tell us where these brilliantly named football clubs come from and to answer some questions about the streets football won't forget.

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We've got plenty of crosswords too. The latest is FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 75, which has clues on ultras, underdogs and upsets. Subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of hand-picked trivia. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club – our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our hardest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments section.