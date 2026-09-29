Quickfire Quiz 212: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

We've got 10 questions. You've got 90 seconds to answer them. This FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz is a whistlestop tour of football trivia, so what are you waiting for?

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FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. First up, let's find out whether you can answer all these questions about the great one-club men of world football.

We also want you to name Arsenal's 50 most expensive signings ever. There's a good few decades of history to get dredge there, so get those memory muscles whirring.

In this next simple quiz, we want you to take some groups of four football clubs and put them into the correct order based on the number of league titles they've won, from most to least.

Next, we have 15 questions about the 2016-17 season in the Premier League and we're challenging you to name every player to have scored a hat-trick in the Premier League.

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Last but by no means least, why not tackle our biggest ever quiz? Can you name every team to have ever played in the group stage, league phase or first round of the Champions League?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!