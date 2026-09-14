Quiz! Can you name Manchester City's 50 most expensive signings ever?

How well do you know Manchester City's biggest transfers?

No current top-flight team has hit the same heights and depths as Manchester City in the Premier League era. After dropping to the third tier, City became a dominant force thanks to a takeover and the leadership of Pep Guardiola. A hefty transfer budget certainly helped their cause and that's the subject of this FourFourTwo quiz.

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Manchester City have spent extensively and often on their way to an avalanche of trophies. They've broken their club record many times and have spent £100 million or more on a couple of players to emphasise the point.

That's the tip of the iceberg. You need to name Manchester City's 50 biggest signings ever and we're giving you 10 minutes to do it.

FourFourTwo has loads more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. If this one got your motor running, we also want you to sort these players by their numbers of Premier League appearances and these teams by the number of domestic championship titles they've won in their histories.

Next, can you name the first goalscorer of every Premier League season since 1992-93 and answer some questions about the Premier League 30 years ago?

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Do you fancy tackling a true colossus of a Premier League quiz? Of course you do. We've got just what you're looking for. Can you name every player to have ever scored a Premier League hat-trick?

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