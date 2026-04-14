New Leeds United multi-club connection confirmed: report

IDC Sports and Entertainment, a minority investor in Leeds United, has officially confirmed the acquisition of a strategic stake in Spanish giants and Champions League quarter-finalists Atletico Madrid.

As reported by City AM, the move marks a significant expansion for the investment group, further embedding them into the top tier of European football.

While Leeds' own boardroom structure remains majority controlled by 49ers Enterprises, the Whites welcomed investment from soft drink conglomerate Red Bull almost two years ago and the company are understood to hold a significant minority stake.

Leeds minority investor acquires Atletico Madrid stake

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Image credit: Darren Staples / AFP via Getty Images)

This connection theoretically linked Leeds to the world-renowned multi-club network including RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg, known for elite scouting and player transition, although since the agreement Leeds and the Red Bull network have operated as separate entities.

Those looking for a more official feeder club-type relationship between Leeds and Atletico Madrid are likely to be disappointed, though.

Leeds United / Red Bull (Image credit: Future)

IDC’s investment in Los Colchoneros is more financial than a technical and operational one. That means it is highly unlikely there will be any formal player-sharing agreements or shared scouting databases between the Whites and Diego Simeone's side.

Leeds look set to secure their Premier League status for next season after victory over arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday evening.