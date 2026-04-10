Leeds United want to make ambitious Manchester City signing with first-team football guarantee

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Leeds United will enter the race to sign Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford this summer if the club remain in the Premier League

James Trafford representing England against Uruguay last month
James Trafford representing England against Uruguay last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leeds United hope to lure England international James Trafford to Elland Road this summer with the promise of first-team football.

Leeds are one of several Premier League clubs contemplating a move for the Manchester City back-up, FourFourTwo understands.

Leeds United consider summer James Trafford move

James Trafford of Burnley F.C. reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Portsmouth FC and Burnley FC at Fratton Park on February 01, 2025 in Portsmouth, England.

James Trafford kept 29 clean sheets for Burnley during 2024/25 (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Leeds are yet to secure Premier League survival for the 2