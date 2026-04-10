Leeds United want to make ambitious Manchester City signing with first-team football guarantee
Leeds United will enter the race to sign Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford this summer if the club remain in the Premier League
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Leeds United hope to lure England international James Trafford to Elland Road this summer with the promise of first-team football.
Leeds are one of several Premier League clubs contemplating a move for the Manchester City back-up, FourFourTwo understands.
Newcastle United are another side in the mix for Trafford's signature and retain an interest in the stopper who chose the Etihad Stadium over St. James' Park last summer. Trafford was close to signing for the Magpies before an eleventh hour proposal by Manchester City swung the move in their favour.
Leeds United consider summer James Trafford move
Leeds are yet to secure Premier League survival for the 2