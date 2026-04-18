How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton: TV channels & streaming details as Roberto De Zerbi faces his former club

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Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton today as embattled Spurs meet one of the Premier League's form sides, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
• Date: Saturday, 18 April 2026
• Kick-off time: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET
• Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN
Tottenham Hotspur's utter desperation is seeping out of every pore. Quite how they've got here is up for discussion but it's abundantly clear that things haven't been right at Spurs for some time.
Most concerning of all is the fact that they're on their third manager of the season and they've shown absolutely no sign of the ability to save themselves.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton online, on TV, and from anywhere.