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How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton: TV channels & streaming details as Roberto De Zerbi faces his former club

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Tottenham's Premier League survival bid collides with Roberto De Zerbi's old club

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, applauds during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at Stadium of Light on April 12, 2026 in Sunderland, England.
Roberto De Zerbi (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)
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Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton today as embattled Spurs meet one of the Premier League's form sides, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton key information

• Date: Saturday, 18 April 2026

• Kick-off time: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET

• Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)

• Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Most concerning of all is the fact that they're on their third manager of the season and they've shown absolutely no sign of the ability to save themselves.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton online, on TV, and from anywhere.