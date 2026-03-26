Wales vs Bosnia-Herzegovina live streams: TV channels for World Cup play-off semi-final

Wales talisman Harry Wilson will be looking to fire Wales to the World Cup

Watch Wales vs Bosnia-Herzegovina with one team progressing to within one game of this summer's World Cup. FourFourTwo has all the details on how you can watch the World Cup qualifier online from anywhere in the world.

Wales vs Bosnia-Herzegovina: Key information ► Date: Thursday 26 March 2026 ► Kick-off time: 7.45pm GMT / 3.45pm ET ► Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff ► TV & Streaming: BBC Two / BBC One Wales / S4C / BBC iPlayer (UK) ► FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Wales and Bosnia-Herzegovina go head-to-head on Thursday in a shootout to decide who faces either Italy or Northern Ireland at home on Tuesday 31 March, for a place at the World Cup finals this summer.

Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Wales vs Bosnia-Herzegovina online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Wales vs Bosnia-Herzegovina for FREE

Wales' World Cup Qualifier against Bosnia-Herzegovina will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC One Wales. Meanwhile, S4C has Welsh-language coverage.

It will also be available to stream on BBC Sport Online and on the BBC iPlayer. All services are free to use.

Wales vs Bosnia-Herzegovina is available to watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer All you need to do is sign up, and boom, away you go! Full coverage of the game in Cardiff. Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Wales vs Bosnia-Herzegovina from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.