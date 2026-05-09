Why Barcelona are wearing a different shirt for El Clasico versus Real Madrid

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Barcelona have been LaLiga's best side this season

Raphinha of FC Barcelona reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6 match between FC Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt at Spotify Camp Nou on December 09, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona usually have Spotify's iconic logo as their front of shirt sponsor, but they have an artist for El Clasico (Image credit: Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

When Barcelona take on Real Madrid in this month's El Clasico they will have Olivia Rodrigo’s initials emblazoned on the front of their shirt.

In fact, in all the last four seasons, Barcelona’s shirt has featured a different artist for each El Clasico played in LaLiga.

From Ed Sheeran to Rosalia, some of the biggest artists in the world have been on the front of La Blaugrana’s jersey, but why?