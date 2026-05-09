Why Barcelona are wearing a different shirt for El Clasico versus Real Madrid
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By Ewan Gennery published
Barcelona have been LaLiga's best side this season
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When Barcelona take on Real Madrid in this month's El Clasico they will have Olivia Rodrigo’s initials emblazoned on the front of their shirt.
In fact, in all the last four seasons, Barcelona’s shirt has featured a different artist for each El Clasico played in LaLiga.
From Ed Sheeran to Rosalia, some of the biggest artists in the world have been on the front of La Blaugrana’s jersey, but why?