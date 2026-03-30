Tottenham Hotspur offer incoming boss Roberto De Zerbi 'massive bonus' for first objective: report

Roberto De Zerbi looks to be on his way to becoming Tottenham Hotspur manager

Tottenham Hotspur are on the search for a new manager for the second time this season following the sacking of Igor Tudor, and have landed on Roberto De Zerbi.

They began the season with Thomas Frank at the helm, but when he failed to turn results around at the start of this season, he was replaced by Tudor in February.

The Croatian managed just seven games across all competitions, winning just one point in the Premier League.

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Tottenham Hotspur close in on Roberto De Zerbi with big offer

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Now sat just one point above the relegation zone, without a league win since December, it’s crucial that the north London outfit get this appointment right, to avoid the worst-case scenario.

It was because of that threat that De Zerbi is originally said to have wanted to wait until the end of the season, but Spurs seem to be winning him round with a too-good-to-refuse offer.

De Zerbi most recently managed Marseille (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TEAMtalk, De Zerbi has agreed to become the Spurs boss this season, partly thanks to a “massive survival bonus” if he manages to keep the club in the top flight.

That is just one element of the reported five-year contract offered; another element of the deal that has made the offer an attractive one.