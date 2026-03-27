“Watching football has taken on a whole new level of emotion for me, Jarrod Bowen needs to get on that plane to the World Cup – I tell you” Actor Danny Dyer makes impassioned plea for son-in-law to make Thomas Tuchel’s 2026 World Cup squad

Danny Dyer, a lifelong West Ham fan, admits he still finds it “incredible” that his daughter Dani is married to the captain of his boyhood club, Jarrod Bowen.

“It [supporting West Ham] has taken on a whole new level of emotion for me, you know, the fact that Jarrod is my family.”

But the circumstances have brought with them added pressure, particularly this season with the club embroiled in a relegation battle alongside near-neighbours Tottenham Hotspur, plus Nottingham Forest and Leeds.

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'He's the guvnor'

Dyer plays a football agent in his latest film 'One Last Deal' (Image credit: Vertigo Releasing)

Furthermore, Bowen has been in six of Thomas Tuchel’s eight England squads, starting England’s last match (a 2-0 win away at Albania) on the right wing. At 29 this summer represents his best, and potentially last, chance of playing at a World Cup.

“He really is the governor,” gushes father-in-law Dyer, speaking to FourFourTwo while promoting his latest film ‘One Last Deal’ in which he plays a football agent Jimmy Banks. “I just pray that that man can keep us up.”

(Image credit: Alamy)

Dyer insists that he puts no pressure on the forward, admitting that Bowen doesn’t discuss football that much when he is with family, and that he barely watches his performances back on TV.

“It's his career, and he loves the club. He did sign for six years, and he totally wants to commit to that, but of course, if we do go down and there's a very good chance we will…”