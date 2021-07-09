Are any England players suspended for the Euro 2020 final?

Gareth Southgate will have a full 26-man squad to pick from for England's Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday night. England beat Denmark 2-1 AET in their semi-final on Wednesday night at Wembley, with Harry Kane scoring from his rebounded penalty after Simon Kjaer had scored into his own net.

The Three Lions won't have anyone suspended for the final, which is England's first in 55 years at a major international tournament.

After the quarter-finals yellow cards are wiped, meaning that anyone who picked up a caution in the semi-final against Denmark would still be eligible for the final - no Gazza tears here. Harry Maguire, the only recipient of a yellow card in England's side on Wednesday night, had previously been booked during the tournament, but with the slate wiped clean he isn't suspended for the final.

If a player picked up two yellow cards during first five games of the tournament, they would be suspended for the next fixture. However, with yellow cards wiped before the semi-final, Maguire is safe to play in against Italy. In fact, no England player received a suspension at all throughout Euro 2020, fortunately for Southgate who maintained a full compliment of players to pick from.

No one within the squad is injured either, strengthening the England manager's options for the clash with the Azzurri.

Italy also don't have anyone suspended for the final, which also allows manager Roberto Mancini to choose his best players, rather than be forced into a change. They beat Spain 4-2 on penalties, after drawing 1-1 in normal and extra-time. Jorginho slotted their winning penalty to send his nation to the final against the country in which he plies his trade with Chelsea.

