Best football boots for passing: The latest ranges designed for playmakers from Nike, Adidas, Puma, Umbro and New Balance

If you're a midfield maestro or a playground Pirlo, you'll want to find the best football boots for passing before the new season kicks off.

Having the right boots can make a huge difference to a player's game, with certain ranges specifically designed to assist passers, tacklers, crossers and finishers. FFT has been dedicating itself to categorising designs to make boot shopping easier for you. If you're simply looking for the best football boots of all types, be sure to check out our other reviews.

But here you'll find the best football boots for passing on the market right now...

As worn by: Paul Pogba, Toni Kroos, Bernardo Silva

The Predator is basically the Routemaster bus of football: a design classic that pops up in everyday life without you so much as noticing these days… and actually, the updated versions are cooler than many of the vintage models.

Controversial? Yeah, but we're going there. While old Preds were given the task of simply improving David Beckham's sweeping crosses, the Predator Edge are tailor-made for the modern baller, with panels all over to aid control, putting one top bins from 30 yards and, of course, the occasional Goldenballs-style 60-yard ping onto an attacker's toe. The Predators are well and truly in their renaissance – and we're loving it.

Adidas Copa Sense

As worn by: Jude Bellingham, Joao Felix

Worn by the likes of Jude Bellingham and Joao Felix – delicate passers by trade – the Copa Sense is a Rolls Royce of a football boot. These boots are immensely comfortable and perfect for any player who prides themselves on their first touch. They look hella cool – whatever colour you get them in – and are covered in soft touch pods, designed to help you ping the ball around with he casual air of Jan Molby in his pomp. Faultless.

Adidas Predator Mania

As worn by: Zinedine Zidane, Steven Gerrard, David Beckham, Frank Lampard

These retro beauties were introduced ahead of the 2002 World Cup and were worn by all the great midfielders of the time.

The original design of the boot, from the power zones to the thick, soft leather remains completely untouched in this recently re-released version. As with the Predator Pulse boots – which were also re-released last year – the only change is that the heel from recent Predator models has been added to give some sturdiness to the boot. The greatest passers of the past 20 years revelled in Predator Manias – now you can too.

Adidas Copa Mundial

One for refereeing officials, the old guard and hipsters alike, there's simply nothing like the Copa Mundial football boots, no matter how many times Adidas reinvent the wheel.

For the sheer comfort, nostalgia and reliability, it's virtually impossible to top these brilliant boots, which still look as wonderful now as they did on black and white TV sets. The Adidas Copa Mundial is an icon – and if you're a football nerd, you deserve a pair of these at least once in your lifetime. The soft K-leather helps control passes with cloud-like comfort and the wider, flatter design gives you pitching-wedge like control over your long and short range passes.

Adidas Predator Pulse

As worn by: Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Kaka

2006 was a simpler time (unless your name is Marco Materazzi). A time of Gnarls Barkley, Daniel Craig in Casino Royale and Zinedine Zidane rolling back the years to pirouette around the world… wearing Adidas Predator Pulse boots.

You can still get them. Adi have re-released the Pulses complete with a more robust heel but otherwise true to the original design, from the oversized tongue and soft leather body to the three stripes wrapping under the sole and the instep panels that resemble scratch marks left by claws. It's one of the most beautiful boots in history – and available in brand-new colourways – and an icon of the midfield playmaker range.

Nike Tiempo Legend 9

As worn by: Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne

As explained in FFT's Nike Tiempo Legend 9 football boots review, these boots are among the most versatile on the market, and despite being built for attackers, are won by a host of midfielders and luxury defenders.

That's because, while light and offering great traction, they're more durable than many of their peers and are covered in pass-assisting touch pods. The soft leather is a dream for the first touch and they look absolutely mustard. Made of tough, yet soft, K-leather and ideal for players with wider feet, the Tiempo Legend 9 is a strong choice for playmakers who are adept at getting on the ball and wreaking havoc.

