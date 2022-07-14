Best Nike football boots: The latest footwear worn by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe

If you loved the look and feel of Nike football boots or fancy emulating heroes including CR7, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, you'll want to find the best Nike football boots before the new season kicks off.

Having the right boots can make a huge difference to a player's game, with certain Nike ranges specifically designed to assist defenders, attackers, speed merchants and creative maestros. FFT has been dedicating itself to categorising designs to make boot shopping easier for you. If you're simply looking for the best football boots of any and all manufacturers (including Adidas, Puma, Umbro and New Balance), be sure to check out our other reviews.

But here you'll find the best Nike football boots on the market right now...

(Image credit: Nike)

As worn by: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland

The latest in the peerless Nike Mercurial range, the Air Zoom Superfly IX, dropped in July 2022 and was given its first run out at the Women's Euros. They'll be worn in the coming season by some of the biggest stars in the men and women's game, including at Qatar 22.

Aside from looking drop dead gorgeous, in FFT's opinion at least, the Air Zoom Superfly IX is among the lightest boots on the market and offer unbeatable traction – making them ideal for speedy attacking players. The almost sticky skin on the upper is designed to assist with your touch, passing and shooting, while also offering decent protection.

This is arguably the best football boot ever made.

2. Nike Mercurial Superfly 8

(Image credit: Future)

As worn by: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland

One of the very best football boots on the market right now. In our Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 football boots review, we praised the lightness of these boots in particular. At just 190g, this is among the lightest boots ever, despite being made from a material that does offer genuine protection and durability. They're so noticeably light, that even FFT (not quite blessed with the speed, say, of a young Theo Walcott) felt the difference in a game situation. They also offer great traction thanks to a unique stud pattern and are tight on the foot without any chance of coming off.

The latest Mercurial Superly also boasts 'Anti-Clog Traction' technology. So if your Sunday league pitches are susceptible to heavy rainfall and poor drainage, they could be a good option – no more stud plates caked in mud after the firs five minutes of a game.

Lastly, they look the part, come in a huge range of colours AND you can customise your own pair on the Nike store if you're really up for pushing the boat out. If you can afford them (they are pricey), they're worth every penny. Trust us.

3. Nike Tiempo Legend 9

(Image credit: Future)

As worn by: Harry Kane, Phil Foden

While the latest Tiempo's have been snapped adorning the feet of a host of players in varying positions, FFT's Nike Tiempo Legend 9 football boots review points out the fact that these are, in fact, boots built for attacking players. That's because, while extremely comfortable and durable, they're among the lightest on the market, weighing in at only 207g.

They also feature a number of other little nifty gadgets, inclduing memory foam and touch pods, designed to specifically help players shoot, dribble and control the ball. The chevron studs have been specially designed to add traction, helping attacking players can change direction more easily – perfect for bursting past defenders and other opponents.

This is a stunning all-round boot, and one any player should consider adding to their toolkit.

