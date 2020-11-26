Black Friday Adidas deals: save up to half price on trainers this week

We're seeing big price cuts on big-name brands right now, and the Black Friday Adidas deals are as big as they get.

The sportswear giant is offering huge savings on trainers this week, making it the ideal time to get Christmas presents sorted, or even just give your own wardrobe a bit of a boost.

There are literally hundreds of savings on their footwear range, but we have done you a favour by picking out the best deals. There is nothing on this list with less than a 30% discount – let's get shopping.

1. Adidas Torsion X

RRP: £149.95

Deal price: £74.98

Save: 50%

Labelled the next generation of streetwear, the adidas Torsion X trainers are more stylish than a Scott Parker cardigan. The pinnacle of comfort, feasting energy-returning cushioning that helps keen momentum going when on the move. You can pick these bad boys up for half price this week only.

2. Adidas VL Court 2.0

RRP: £55

Deal price: £30.25

Save: 45%

Pair them with some skinny jeans and hit the down. These suede classics are among the very best deals adidas has to offer in this year's Black Friday sale, with a massive 45% off.

3. Adidas Ozweego

RRP: £89.95

Deal price: £53.97

Save: 40%

Modern shoes based on a 1990s design blueprint. The adidas Ozweegos feature a sock-like upper which hugs your feet for a comfortably snug feel. Tubing at the heel adds an authentic retro-tech detail. You can get 40% off on Black Friday.

4. Adidas Coast Star

RRP: £64.95

Deal price: £38.97

Save: 40%

We're football lovers here at FFT, but there's no denying these tennis shoes are cool. Minimalist, fresh, sporty and comfortable. Equally appropriate for the pub or the tennis court - we recommend the former with a decent game of footy on the box once lockdowns are lifted! You can get 40% off on the adidas Coast Star Black Friday.

5. Adidas Jogger

RRP: £69.95

Deal price: £41.97

Save: 40%

The adidas Jogger range reshuffles some favourite elements from adidas' vintage-steeped archive. Think of them as a right-now remix of the greatest hits. Available in a variety of colours and sizes. Right now, you can get 40% off this product on the adidas website.

6. Adidas Retroset

RRP: £69.95

Deal price: £41.97

Save: 40%

The 80s were a great time for football - muddy pitches, terrible haircuts, tough tackles and half decent England and Scotland sides. They were also a good time for footwear, as the adidas Retroset can attest. Based on thew footwear of the 80s, they look delightfully old school. You can save 40% on them this Black Friday.

8. Adidas Ultraboost DNA x Disney

RRP: £139.95

Deal price: £97.97

Save: 30%

Graphics on the textile upper feature lovable cartoon dog Goofy practising karate, baseball, rock climbing, skating and surfing. Incredible comfort, great style and a pinch of nostalgia thrown into the mix. You can save 30% when you order these special edition Ultraboost Shoes today.

