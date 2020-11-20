Chelsea Black Friday deals: The best offers on kits, training gear and more

Chelsea have had some of the nicest shirts in the Premier League over the last few years. Well, when you employ Eden Hazard for that long, you need him to look good...

Even post-Eden though, the Blues look every bit as Hollywood as their signings have been this summer. With big savings to be made on Black Friday for some of their classic kits and other bits, you'd be a fool not to check out what's on offer.

Score Draw Retro Chelsea 1992 home shirt

RRP: £35.00

Deal price: £30.00

Save £5.00

Chelsea were only just in the top tier in 1992 but remained one of the founding members of the Premier League. These days, they're its third-most successful outfit.

This beautiful royal blue strip is dripping in early 90's nostalgia. You can almost feel that silky material just be looking at it - imagine how comfy it is...

Nike Chelsea 19/20 Dry Primeknit Crew

RRP: £55.00

Deal price: £30.00

Save: £25.00

Ohhhhh yeah. The move to Nike has been a huge one for Chelsea and this orange and black crew top is one of the finest things the brand has brought out at the Bridge.

The faded splashes, the Futura logo and the sharp pattern make this an instant classic. It apes that early 90's style again - but it feels oh so modern, too.

New Era Chelsea cap

RRP: £25.00

Deal price: £16.00

Save: £9.00

The faded line pattern on this cap feels just like that Nike shirt that Chelsea won the Europa League in two seasons ago.

It's beautifully made - as you'd expect from New Era - and while you're not thinking of summer right now, getting this now might be a good investment for when we're all actually allowed out.

Score Draw Retro Chelsea home shirt 1990

RRP: £35.00

Deal price: £30.00

Save £5.00

This Chelsea top doesn't get the credit that it deserves.

The home shirt from the Blues' 1990 campaign, the diamond pattern is wonderful and we love the touches of red on the collar. Perhaps Nike will throw a nod to it on a future shirt but for now, you can have it in all its retro glory.

Nike Chelsea 19/20 Dry SS Top

RRP: £48.00

Deal price: £30.00

Save £18.00

When Nike first started working with Chelsea, there was a lot of talk of how good it would be for their brand in the US.

This particular top, as modelled by Christian Pulisic up and down the touchline, certainly would've been popular stateside. It feels like a US national jersey - only far cooler and with a Chelsea badge. Lovely jubbly.

Nike 19/20 Stadium Goalkeeper Shirt

RRP: £70.00

Deal price: £40.00

Save £30.00

We can't say that we're big advocates of buying goalkeepers' kits since they're basically all the same as everyone else's, depending on the brand. We make an exception for this one though.

This stunning keepers' kit was worn in the Champions League last year and it's got a gorgeous flash pattern across it. Perhaps this lovely grey was an inspiration for Chelsea's new away kit? Whatever - we prefer this.

