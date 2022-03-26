England v Switzerland live stream: How to watch international friendlies from anywhere in the world

Looking for an England v Switzerland live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

England’s World Cup preparations get underway as they welcome Switzerland to Wembley for their first international of 2022.

It could be a historic year for the Three Lions, who came so agonisingly close to ending that long, long wait for a major tournament victory at last summer’s Euros.

Gareth Southgate will have a pretty good idea of his first-choice 11 for England’s first game in Qatar later this year, but there is a certain freshness about his latest squad and there could well be one or two debuts under the arch.

Switzerland have also made it to the finals, topping a qualifying group which contained European champions Italy (who subsequently lost to North Macedonia in the play-offs).

Manager Murat Yakin is unbeaten since succeeding Vladimir Petkovic in August, and he will be aiming to guide the Swiss to their first win over England since 1981.

With England suffering from a shortage of right-backs (who’d have thought it?!), Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters looks to be in line for his first senior cap. Crystal Palace duo Marc Guehi and Tyrick Mitchell are the other uncapped players in the squad.

Should Harry Kane bag his 49th England goal, he will move level with Sir Bobby Charlton as the Three Lions’ second-highest scorer of all time.

As for the visitors, first-choice goalkeeper Yann Sommer is out injured, along with midfielder Denis Zakaria and reliable goalscorer Haris Seferovic.

Skipper Granit Xhaka is set to be involved, though, along with Xherdan Shaqiri – who plays his club football in MLS with Chicago Fire these days.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT; UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

UK TV schedule

VPN guide

Use a VPN to watch international friendlies from outside your country

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for any international friendly action, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to tune in without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com