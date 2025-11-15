Watch Switzerland vs Sweden: Live stream and TV info as Nati look to secure their spot at 2026 World Cup

Watch Switzerland vs Sweden as the Group B leaders look to take another huge step towards qualification for the 2026 World Cup in North America, with all the information on live streams and TV coverage right here.

Switzerland can almost taste their passage to the 2026 World Cup, sitting top of Group B as they head into their final two qualifying games.

Chased by Kosovo, Nati boast a three-goal buffer and can make sure of their spot with victory against an out-of-sorts Sweden side on Saturday.

Sweden appointed Graham Potter as their new manager just a few weeks ago and will hope the former Brighton and Chelsea boss can somehow work his magic, with there still a play-off place up for grabs.

Read on for all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Switzerland vs Sweden online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Switzerland vs Sweden in the UK?

Budding fans can watch Switzerland vs Sweden in the UK via Amazon Prime Sport.

How to watch Switzerland vs Sweden in the US

Live coverage of Switzerland vs Sweden will be available via Fubo TV.

Can I watch Switzerland vs Sweden for free?

You can watch Switzerland vs Sweden for free in Switzerland, with public broadcasters RTS, RSI and SRF all hosting TV and website streaming, depending on your language and region.

Coverage is geo-restricted to Switzerland.

Watch Switzerland vs Sweden from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Slovenia vs Switzerland is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Black Friday Deal Get 70% off NordVPN <p><em>"Its speeds are superb, its unblocking capabilities are flawless, and it’s got a full suite of airtight security measures" – <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/nordvpn" target="_blank"><em>TechRadar's NordVPN review. "Its speeds are superb, its unblocking capabilities are flawless, and it’s got a full suite of airtight security measures" – TechRadar's NordVPN review.

Switzerland vs Sweden: Match preview

Switzerland remain unbeaten in Group B and look to be heading to yet another World Cup, should things go their way over the November internationals.

Unbeaten after four games, boasting a record of four wins and one draw, Murat Yakin's men have also scored nine goals and are yet to concede at the other end.

A goalless draw against Slovenia last time out ended their six-game winning streak, but they remain the team to beat.

Remo Frueler is out after undergoing surgery for a fractured collarbone, but he remains the only one set to miss out for the Swiss this weekend.

Sweden have had a nightmare campaign and it looks more than likely they will miss out on the 2026 World Cup.

Bottom of Group B, the Swedes haven't won a game in qualifying to this point and opted to change manager with Potter now in place as Jon Dahl Tomasson's successor.

With qualification hopes hanging by a thread, even a playoff spot now looks a hard task, unless they can string together an unlikely series of wins.

Although they could still achieve a place, even if they fall short of a top-two finish, due to their performance in the latest UEFA Nations League campaign.

There will be no Viktor Gyokeres, but Alexander Isak has been included in the ex-Chelsea manager's first international squad.