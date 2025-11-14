Watch Slovakia vs Northern Ireland: Live streams, TV info for World Cup qualifier with a play-off spot on the line

Watch Slovakia vs Northern Ireland as the visitors look to keep their World Cup dream breathing, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Slovakia vs Northern Ireland: Key information ► Date: Friday, 14 November 2025 ► Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 8.45pm CET / 2.45pm ET ► Venue: Kosicka Futbalova Arena, Kosice ► TV & Streaming: BBC THREE / BBC TWO Northern Ireland (UK) / Fubo (US) ► FREE Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Michael O'Neill's Green and White Army head for Slovakia knowing that defeat would be the end of their World Cup 2026 road.

Slovakia are level on points with Group A leaders Germany and three points above Northern Ireland with two games to play.

Here's what you need to know about live streams and broadcast options to watch Slovakia vs Northern Ireland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Slovakia vs Northern Ireland for FREE in the UK

Public broadcaster BBC owns the rights to Northern Ireland's away qualifier in Slovakia and the game will be available on the BBC iPlayer streaming service for television licence holders in the United Kingdom.

Coverage is free but geo-restricted, so you'll need a VPN if you're travelling outside the United Kingdom right now – more on that below.

Watch Slovakia vs Northern Ireland from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Slovakia vs Northern Ireland in the UK

Northern Ireland's visit to Kosice will be broadcast live on television in the United Kingdom.

It will be shown on BBC THREE and on BBC TWO Northern Ireland as well as being available on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online.

How to watch Slovakia vs Northern Ireland in the US

Live coverage of Slovakia vs Northern Ireland will be available for fans in the United States via Fubo TV.

Slovakia vs Northern Ireland: Match Preview

This fixture between Slovakia and Northern Ireland could prove the pivotal 90 minutes in Group A's destiny.

Leaders Germany visit Luxembourg in their penultimate qualifier and should be all but out of Northern Ireland's reach by full time, while a win for Slovakia would put them six points clear of Northern Ireland in the play-off spot.

But a win for O'Neill and the GAWA would make the final matches very interesting indeed. Level on points, Northern Ireland will then play Luxembourg while Slovakia face Germany in Leipzig.

The twist? The difference between them as it stands today is that Slovakia have already beaten Germany in Group A.

These two met as recently as last month and Northern Ireland were 2-0 winners at Windsor Park thanks to Trai Hume and a Patrik Hroslovsky own goal.

Only one player in either squad plays in his home country and he's yet to win a cap. 26-year-old Slovan Bratislava goalkeeper Dominik Takac has been called up for a handful of Slovakia camps in the last three years

Slovakia have the historical edge, winning three of their six previous meetings with Northern Ireland, who will be looking to balance the ledger with a third win of their own on Friday.