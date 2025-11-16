Watch Albania vs England: TV channels and live streams as Three Lions round off qualifying campaign

Watch Albania vs England as Group K comes to a close on Sunday, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

England are looking to finish their World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign with a 100% record after their recent success over Serbia.

Goals from Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze made sure of another win, before they travel to Tirana for their final assignment.

Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Albania vs England online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Albania vs England for FREE in the UK

England's final qualifier for the 2026 World Cup will be broadcast live across ITV, including via free-to-air television coverage on ITV1 and STV.

It will also be available to stream on ITVX. All services are free to use for UK television licence holders.

Away from home right now? A good VPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad.

Watch Albania vs England from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

How to watch Albania vs England in the US

Fans in the US can watch Albania vs England on Fubo TV.

Albania vs England: Match preview

England under Thomas Tuchel have been imperious in qualifying and are yet to lose a game, nor concede a goal after 7 games played.

The Three Lions didn't really get out of second gear against Serbia in their last win, with Jude Bellingham finally returning to feature after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

But it was Arsenal duo Saka and Eze who made all the difference by scoring two vital goals, one in each half, as Albania stand in the way of their final test.

Whether Tuchel opts for rotation remains to be seen, with Alex Scott perhaps in line for his debut after being left out of the matchday squad on Thursday night.

Albania recorded their fourth clean sheet in five games during their victory over Andorra earlier this week, one that ensured their World Cup dream isn't over yet.

Set to finish second and proceed to the play-off stage, a solid performance against England would help confidence no end, but the previous meeting won't fill them with much joy.

Goals from Myles Lewis-Skelly and Harry Kane back in March got England's reign under Tuchel rolling, and with stars aplenty, it's hard to see past the Group K leaders on Sunday evening in Tirana.