Watch Kosovo vs Switzerland: Live stream and TV details as group leaders seek to rubberstamp their World Cup 2026 berth

The Swiss have qualified for six of the last eight World Cups but haven't reached the quarter-finals since they hosted in 1954. With the players at his disposal, Yakin will be targeting the latter stages in 2026.

First, they must avoid getting absolutely walloped in Pristina. Kosovo are three points behind them with a goal difference that's 11 worse than Switzerland's. Stranger things have happened but not much stranger, and not often.

Kosovo can't be caught; their play-off place is secure. Led by former Austria manager Franco Foda, they've put together another eye-catching qualification campaign, losing only one of their five matches to date.

That defeat accounted for the points gap and a significant chunk of the goal difference. Switzerland won the reverse fixture 4-0 in Basel at the start of September courtesy of four goals in the first half.

Breel Embolo, the group's leading scorer, claimed a brace that night as Switzerland started Group B with a lead they never relinquished.

Their only dropped points were the result of a goalless draw in Slovenia last month, a blip they handsomely overcame with a 4-1 win against Sweden, the group's bottom side but assured of a play-off spot, on Saturday night.

Kosovo are unbeaten in their previous home fixtures and a result on Tuesday isn't beyond them by any means, but the task of actually topping the group is very likely too much. They will discover the identity of their play-off opponents later in the week.