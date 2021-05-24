Euro 2020 – who is England’s manager?

Gareth Southgate will lead England at Euro 2020, looking to build on an impressive showing at the last World Cup.

The former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender was put in charge of the national team after Sam Allardyce resigned because of a scandal just one game into his tenure.

Southgate’s interim role was soon made permanent, and he led his country to the World Cup with minimal fuss.

England unexpectedly reached the semi-finals in Russia, beating Colombia and Sweden in the knockout rounds before losing to Croatia.

Despite the disappointment of falling short of a first major final since 1966, England and Southgate returned home with their reputations enhanced.

There had been plenty of doubts over his appointment, after his only previous managerial job in senior football had resulted in Middlesbrough being relegated from the Premier League.

Southgate was the club captain and a highly respected figure at the Riverside when he took charge in the summer of 2006, after Steve McClaren was awarded the England job.

He managed Middlesbrough for just over three years but was sacked with the club competing for promotion from the Championship.

After a spell out of football, Southgate was appointed as the England Under-21s manager in August 2013, taking over from Stuart Pearce.

Praised for his work readying young players to step up to the senior squad, and his empathetic managerial style, Southgate was seen as a prime candidate for the top job.

He has been able to draw on his experience of the pressures of playing for England, having won 57 caps and been part of the squad at several major tournaments.

England have been drawn in Group D alongside Croatia, the Czech Republic and Scotland, and are one of the favourites to win Euro 2020.