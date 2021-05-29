Euro 2020 – who is Turkey captain, Burak Yilmaz?

Burak Yilmaz will be the Turkey captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11.

Yilmaz has enjoyed a fantastic season at club level, as his goals fired Lille to an unlikely Ligue 1 title.

Christophe Galtier’s side fought off stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain to finish on top of the pile in France.

Yilmaz was one of the stars of the triumph, as the veteran striker scored 16 goals in 28 league appearances.

The 2020/21 season was only the second he has spent outside Turkey, where he has represented each of Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

Fans of all three of those sides will be cheering him on this summer, with Yilmaz set to lead from the front for his national team.

Turkey qualified for Euro 2020 in impressive fashion, winning seven and drawing 10 of their qualifying contests.

They did finish behind France in their group, but beat Iceland, Albania, Andorra and Moldova to second place.

Turkey will be keen to make more of an impact this summer than they managed at Euro 2016, when they were one of only eight teams eliminated before the knockout phase.

The Crescent Stars will take part in the opening game of Euro 2020 on June 11, when they will lock horns with Italy at the Stadio Olimpico.

Next up is a clash with Wales in Baku on June 16, before they conclude the group phase at the same venue against Switzerland four days later.

Yilmaz made his debut for the senior Turkey side in 2006 and has since racked up 66 caps for his country.

He has scored 28 goals in that time, putting him second on Turkey’s list of all-time leading scorers behind Davor Suker.

Yilmaz will be hoping to add to his tally when he captains Turkey at Euro 2020 this summer.