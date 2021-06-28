Euro 2020 – Who is Robert Lewandowski's wife and does he have kids?

Robert Lewandowski kept up his end of the bargain but Poland were unable to reach the knockout stage of the European Championship.

The Bayern Munich striker scored three goals in the group stage of the competition, a tally bettered only by Cristiano Ronaldo.

But despite his considerable efforts, Poland crashed out before the knockout rounds for the second tournament running.

Having also failed to get out of their group at the 2018 World Cup, Poland fell at the first hurdle at Euro 2020.

A 1-1 draw with Spain was sandwiched between 2-1 losses to Slovakia and Sweden.

Lewandowski scored twice in the latter encounter but that was not enough to prevent a 3-2 defeat.

Poland reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 and were only beaten by eventual champions Portugal on penalties.

They were unable to replicate that feat five years on, despite Lewandowski's sensational record over the last 12 months.

The striker scored an astonishing 48 goals in 40 matches in all competitions for Bayern last time out.

Lewandowski's tally of 41 strikes in the Bundesliga broke Gerd Muller's long-standing single-season record in the German top flight.

He is not the only successful athlete in his family, though. His wife is Anna Lewandowska, who represents Poland at traditional karate.

She won the bronze medal at the 2009 Karate World Cup, just a year after Lewandowski won his first cap for Poland.

The couple have been married for eight years, having tied the knot at a ceremony in 2013.

They have two children together. Klara, their first daughter, was born in May 2017. Her sister, Laura, was born in May 2020.

"I think we'll spend some time in the United States," Lewandowska said in 2017 when asked about her husband's future career plans.

"Our dream is Los Angeles. That's where we want to develop our goals. We hope that Robert can end his career at a club in Los Angeles. At this point in time, we can say that that is our dream."