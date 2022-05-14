Quiz! Can you name the top scorers of each nation at Eurovision 2022?

You have 10 minutes – 28 players to guess. We're looking for the top international scorer, just to confirm – and ties for top scorer, we've gone for the player with more caps.

The greatest nations of Europe gather once every four years to decide the greatest when it comes to the European Championship – but they do it annually when it comes to music.

The Eurovision Song Contest has plenty in common with football, though, let's face it. It used to be something that Britain were much more successful at decades ago and it's much more political these days. Oh, and rather like the Super League, there are a few sides who get into the contest every year through having the most money.

25 nations are competing tonight, though the UK competes individually when it comes to football (you might have heard).

Can you tell us each top scorer from each country? This might be the only quiz tonight that mixes both worlds of football and music…

