FA Cup fifth round draw: Full fixtures confirmed

The fixture list for the FA Cup fifth round has now been confirmed, with games to be played in early March

FA Cup fifth round draw
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The full fixtures for the FA Cup fifth round have been confirmed, after a draw ahead of the Liverpool vs Cardiff fourth round match on Sunday afternoon.

The fifth round will take place on the midweek of Wednesday, March 2, with exact dates and kick-off times for fixtures yet to be revealed, including which games will be televised.

Those picked for TV will be shown across the BBC and ITV.

FA Cup fifth round draw: Full fixtures 

Luton Town vs Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City

Peterborough United vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Norwich City

Southampton vs West Ham United

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town

Everton vs Boreham Wood

