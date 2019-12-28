FIFA 20: The 8 best goalkeepers for under 50k coins

Sometimes a spectacular save is just as important as a goal, and that's why you'll want to pick up one of the best goalkeepers in FIFA 20 as soon as you start building your FUT squad .

On that note, here’s the keepers who will be able to help you keep clean sheets on Ultimate Team, and hopefully provide the foundations for you to win games.

David De Gea

Price: 42,250k coins

De Gea’s inconsistent performances for Manchester United last season saw him receive a slight downgrade in FIFA 20, however, he remains the best FUT goalkeeper in the Premier League by a mile. That's thanks to his 'saves with feet' trait along with his nimble reflexes (92).

De Gea’s FUT card also boasts diving (90) and positioning (85) stats that are allow him to perform efficiently in the virtual nets.

If you’re playing with a Premier League back-line, then De Gea is a must-have in goal.

Wojciech Szczesny

Price: 25k coins

Juventus’, well “Piemonte Calcio’s”, number one, was an incredible goalkeeper back on FIFA 19, and he's retained his shot-stopping abilities on FIFA 20.

With strong diving (85) and reflexes (88) stats, Szczesny has the ability to stop first-time shots and headers that happen in and around the 18-yard-area.

Szczesny’s only real weakness on FIFA 20 is his ability to take goal kicks, which is only rated at 73. Stick a shield chemistry style on him though and you’re able to give his goal kick stat a boost to 88.

Samir Handanovic

Price: 33k coins

One of the highest-rated goalkeepers in the entire game, Samir Handanovic is a goalkeeper many FIFA fans will be familiar with.

The Slovenia international stands at 6’4”, which gives him a great reach between the sticks, while his positioning (89) and reflexes (89) allow him to efficiently position himself, so he's always in the right place to make a save.

Like Szcezesny, Handanovic’s ability to take goal kicks is quite average, so you’d do well to apply a shield chemistry style on his card. Alternatively, you could opt to take shorter goal kicks and play out from the back. If it's good enough for Pep's teams, it's good enough for yours.

Alphonse Areola

Price: 3.5k coins

On every iteration of FIFA, there’s always at least one incredibly overpowered goalkeeper with a low overall rating.

Back on FIFA 17 it was Jack Butland, on 18 it was Asmir Begovic, on 19 it was Kepa and now on FIFA 20, that mantle has been passed on to Real Madrid’s Alphonse Areola.

Standing at 6’6” Areola is one of the tallest goalkeepers in the game and has the 'saves with feet' trait which makes him adept at stopping low driven shots from going in.

For a measly 3.5k coins you’d be getting one of the most OP players on FIFA 20, and he'll have good chemistry links with La Liga and French players as well.

Manuel Neuer

Price: 33k coins

Despite another high profile keeper receiving a downgrade, Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer remains the ultimate ball-playing goalkeeper on FIFA, thanks to his four-star weak foot as well as his ability to take accurate goal kicks (91).

Neuer acts like a sweeper-keeper in-game, as he often comes for crosses and rushes out of his line to clear the ball when the need arises, his proactive nature helping to kill off promising attacks.

Simply put, the Germany international is definitely one of the best goalkeepers you can sign on FIFA 20.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Price: 48k coins

Ter Stegen is the second-highest rated non-icon goalkeeper on the entire game, with a base rating of 90.

Like Manuel Neuer, Ter Stegen is great at passing the ball about, but unlike his compatriot, he’s not a sweeper-keeper. He does have the 'saves with feet' trait, though, which means he's able to save low driven shots more consistently than other goalkeepers.

Ter Stegen might be one of the most expensive goalkeepers on FUT, but he’s worth every coin.

Thibaut Courtois

Price: 32k coins

Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois was a popular goalkeeper back on FIFA 19 thanks to his incredible reach in goal, as he was able to use his 6’6" frame together with his reflexes (87) to prevent shots from flying in.

Courtois is another keeper to receive a slight downgrade on FIFA 20 might not be as good as he was back on FIFA 19, however, he remains one of the best goalkeepers on the game - if professional FIFA players use him, he's clearly quite a handy player to have.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Price: 16k coins

After receiving a rating upgrade on FIFA 20, AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma has proven to be one of the most consistent goalkeepers on Ultimate Team.

The 20-year-old has a knack for making acrobatic saves, as he’s able to reach into the top corner thanks to his height (6’5”) and diving ability (90).

For just 16k coins, Donnarumma is an absolute steal.

