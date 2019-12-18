FIFA 20 FUTMAS: 7 player SBCs we really want to see

With FUTMAS underway, EA Sports will be releasing versions of two different cards for FIFA 20’s Ultimate Team every day up until December 24.

Here’s a look at seven FUT player SBCs we want EA to offer throughout the course of their seasonal shindig....

FIFA 20 for the best price

Where to get FIFA 20 for the best price on PS4, Xbox One, Switch – plus bundle deals

Moussa Sissoko

Cast your mind back to FIFA 18, when one French midfielder plying his trade in the Premier League proved to be one of the most overpowered players on the entire game: Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Two FIFA titles later, another player of Bakayoko’s calibre has emerged in the form of Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko, who – despite being an 81-rated card – has proven to be one of the best midfielders on FIFA 20.

We can’t even begin to imagine how good a FUTMAS Sissoko card would be – should EA add the Frenchman to their roster, he’d be a solid Christmas present for the FIFA community.

MORE FIFA 20…

FIFA 20 SBCs: 7 Flashback squad-building challenges we want to see on Ultimate Team

FIFA 20: The 8 best goalkeepers for under 50k coins

FIFA 20 Icons Swaps: which legends to target – and who to avoid

Ivan Perisic

Perisic was a popular option among the FUT playerbase back on FIFA 19, but he hasn’t been getting much love on FIFA 20 due to his lack of pace.

Perisic’s base card boasts ‘just’ 84 pace and 79 finishing, but with a five-star weak foot which allows him to find the back of the net with both feet, a FUTMAS upgrade would make the Croatian a force to be reckoned with.

Joao Felix

Felix’s regular gold card was an absolute gem back in September, but three months into the FIFA cycle, the Portuguese wonderkid’s regular FUT item isn’t good enough to consistently lead your team to victory. A FUTMAS upgrade, though, would make Atletico Madrid’s frontman overpowered again.

Felix packs a five-star skill rating which allows him to perform every skill move on the game – including the incredibly overpowered elastico.

Rodrigo

At the start of the FIFA 20 cycle, it was pretty common to see Rodrigo up top alongside Morales – but as the months have gone by, the Spaniard’s regular card can no longer perform at a high level on Ultimate Team due to the influx of new and upgraded special cards.

With his regular card boasting 90 pace, Rodrigo would make an excellent addition to the FUTMAS roster.

Cristian Pavon

SEE ALSO FIFA 20 career mode contract expiry in 2021: 11 unmissable free agents

LA Galaxy’s Pavon has been heralded as one of Argentina’s brightest young talents, considering how well he performed for the Albiceleste at World Cup 2018. The 23-year-old’s base card comes with 91 pace and 92 agility, both of which are more or less the benchmarks for overpowered forwards on FIFA 20 due to how easy it is to exploit the flanks.

A FUTMAS upgrade would give Pavon a much-needed boost to his finishing, passing and composure, making him a great card to use in Division Rivals and the Weekend League.

Xherdan Shaqiri

Big Shaq might not be getting enough game time at Liverpool, but he could find a way into your squad if he gets included in the FUTMAS roster.

Due to his minimal involvement in Liverpool’s Premier League campaign, it’s highly unlikely that Shaqiri will get a chance to earn himself an In-Form upgrade this season; hence a FUTMAS card could be his only chance of getting a usable FUT item in this year’s iteration of FIFA.

Shaqiri’s card comes complete with 91 balance, 83 agility and 82 composure – and a FUTMAS upgrade could make him one of the smoothest Premier League players on FIFA 20.

Hirving Lozano

Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano has been one of the most popular cards on Ultimate Team since FIFA 18, due to his blistering pace and nimble footwork. He’s yet to earn himself an In-Form card at Napoli, but with FUTMAS currently underway he could sneak an entry into the roster.

Lozano’s gold FUT item boasts 93 pace and 91 agility – a FUTMAS upgrade would give him a nice boost to his shooting and passing stats, putting him on par with his In-Form upgrades from previous iterations of FIFA.

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers' offer? Get the game's greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £9.50 every quarter – that's roughly £2.90 per issue. Cheers!

More FIFA 20…

FIFA 20 kits: 10 of the best shirts you need in your life

FIFA 20 coins guide: how to (legally) buy and sell your assets to maximise profits

FIFA 20 ‘sweaty players’: the 10 fastest stars for under 50,000 coins

FIFA 20 career mode best young players: 15 wonderkids with world-class potential

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com