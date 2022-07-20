FIFA 23: Cross-play, women's football and a revamped FUT all set for this edition

New features on FIFA 23 have been announced, as the latest instalment of the game starts shaping up.

Already, we know the Ultimate Edition and Standard Edition covers of the game have been announced, with Chelsea Women star Sam Kerr becoming the first woman to ever appear on the video game cover, along with PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe.

And as more details begin to filter through about the game, we now know some of the exciting new features in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23: New features and innovations for the latest instalment

HyperMotion2 Technology

With HyperMotion being such a big feature for last year's game, HyperMotion2 is set to take FIFA 23 by storm. The new version of the game is set to expand on the technology, with twice as much match data capture. There are now over 6000 authentic animations taken from millions of frames of advanced match capture.

The World Cup has arrived

The World Cup kicks off in Qatar in November, ahead of the game's release – so play it right away with the all-new mode for the competition, featuring all 32 qualified teams. And not only that, the Women's World Cup – taking place in Australia and New Zealand next summer is available to play, too. More information will follow in the build-up to each tournament, according to EA.

Women’s football

For the first time in FIFA history, women's club football is playable. The Women's Super League and French Division 1 Arkema are both included in the game, while HyperMotion2 makes the whole thing far more authentic.

Gameplay

There's a new risk-versus-reward shooting mechanic that we can't wait to be awful at, plus refreshed set-pieces and more realistic physics. As long as Cristiano Ronaldo is still basically a cheat code in the game and FFT get first dibs on teams, we don't mind.

Matchday Experience

From augmented reality broadcast replays to hyper-realistic pitch surfaces and enhanced stadium atmosphere, there's an elevated matchday experience in FIFA 23. Things are getting real… literally.

Training Centre

A new coaching system helps introduce new and less experienced players to the fundamentals of gameplay, with a series of challenges and chapters to help you improve your game. Finally, FFT are considered personally in all these updates.

Cross-play

This is the one we've been asking for. Play together against friends on different platforms and consoles as FIFA 23 introduces cross-play in 1v1 modes across FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT), Online Seasons, Online Friendlies, and more. The likes of Call of Duty, WWE 2k and Fortnite all boast cross-play, so FIFA 23 getting this will mean that PS5 and Xbox users will get to compete against one another.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

There's a revamped Chemistry system to give users a whole new way to build a dream squad – and we can't wait for it. Plus, more Icon cards and FUT heroes – EA's most high-profile FIFA mode is getting even bigger, believe it or not.

Career Mode

You can now define your personality as a player, while the management side of it has improved, too. There are Playable Highlights as well, making this the most authentic, immersive FIFA Career Mode ever.

Pro Clubs

New customisation and improvements to Drop-Ins mean that FFT will be rinsing Pro Clubs again, despite letting the entire side down once more.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

We were worried that VOLTA would be discontinued but thankfully, EA are merely building on it. There are new, upgraded VOLTA Arcades and more ways to customise your avatar. Presumably, FIFA 23 comes with another VOLTA soundtrack, too. Oof.

Authenticity

Over 19,000 players, 700+ teams, 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues in FIFA 23. Give it to us now!

