Quiz! Can you name every English football suffix in the top five tiers?

Some football clubs just need a suffix. Los Angeles FC? Pfft. Give us Los Angeles Galaxy over them any day.

Britain were the first to start this trend, with our European cousins often favouring the prefix over the suffix. Curiously, we don't have any Borussia Walsalls, Real Bournemouths or AC Islingtons in British football.

For today's quiz, we're counting a suffix as any word that follows the location that the club was named after. Dagenham and Redbridge isn't on the list, since that's two places. Neither is Crystal Palace since that's one place. We ummed and ahhed over Port Vale – which isn't a geographical place at all – but left it out since "Port" and "Vale" are of equal weight to the club name.

What you've got left are the 20 suffixes that clubs in the top five tiers use. Maybe in a parallel universe, we went down the American route and called our clubs Southampton Sounders, Liverpool Rapids, Arsenal Earthquakes…

