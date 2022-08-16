Quiz! Can you name the top 500 Premier League scorers ever?
By Mark White published
Tell us anyone who's scored 16 goals or more in the English top flight since 1992
20 minutes on the clock, 500 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.
OK, you might know the top scorer in Premier League history. What about the top five?
Now, what about the top 500? Some names you won't believe get on the list – until we tell you that just 16 goals are enough to feature. Even a number of centre-backs have managed that in long enough careers.
Know that and this quiz simply becomes "name a Premier League footballer". So how many of them can you name in 20 minutes? And how many get on the list?
Let's see what you're made of…
