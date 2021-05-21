France Euro 2020 fixtures: Who do they play and when?

France’s Euro 2020 fixtures kick off against Germany in Munich on June 15 in a clash between the last two World Cup winners.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany among the favourites to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

France Euro 2020 fixtures

June 15: Germany, 8pm

June 19: Hungary, 2pm

June 23: Portugal, 8pm

World champions France will be hoping to add a European Championship title to their collection this summer, but face a daunting task from the start in the tournament’s group of death.

Didier Deschamps led Les Bleus to glory in Russia in 2018 and is now hoping to repeat the heroics of the team he captained from 1998 to 2000 by following up World Cup success with Euros glory.

His star-studded side fell just short at Euro 2016, losing 1-0 to Portugal in the final after extra time.

But they topped their group in qualifying ahead of Turkey and Iceland, and are among the favourites to lift the trophy at Wembley on July 11.

France won’t be eased into the tournament though, as they face 2014 World Cup winners Germany on their home turf in Munich in a mouth-watering opener on June 15.

Deschamps’ side then take on Hungary in Budapest on June 19, before facing reigning champions Portugal in a repeat of the 2016 final on June 23, again in the Hungarian capital.

If France finish top of Group F, they will meet the third-placed team from Group A, B or C in Bucharest in the Last-16.

Should they come second, a battle with the winner of Group D awaits: England, Croatia, Scotland or Czech Republic.

France could still advance to the knockout phase if they finish outside the top two of their group, with four last-16 spots available to the best third-placed finishers.