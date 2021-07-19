Germany Olympics 2020 men's football squad: Who's going to Tokyo?

Germany reached the final of the men’s football tournament at the 2016 Olympics before losing out to the hosts Brazil on penalties.

It was Neymar who delivered the decisive spot kick after Nils Petersen saw his effort saved by Weverton.

After finding the net six times, making him joint-top scorer with teammate Serge Gnabry, it was a cruel way for Petersen’s tournament to end.

Germany head to Tokyo hoping to making amends for that near miss, but with a squad lacking similarly high-profile names.

They are managed by Stefan Kuntz, who won 25 caps for his country and was part of the squad that won Euro 96 in England.

He has managed the Germany Under-21s since 2016, twice leading them to success in the European Championship.

Kuntz has selected three overage players – Wolfsburg’s Maximilian Arnold, Bayer Leverkusen’s Nadiem Amiri and Union Berlin’s Max Kruse – all of whom have represented their country at senior level.

At 33, Kruse is by far the most experienced of the trio, and has scored four goals in his 14 appearances for Germany.

With the exception of goalkeeper Svend Brodersen, who joined Yokohama FC from St Pauli earlier this month, all of the squad play their club football in Germany.

Last week, Josha Vagnoman and Niklas Dorsch dropped out and were replaced by Ragnar Ache and Keven Schlotterbeck.

Ismail Jakobs then withdrew from the squad three days ago, after completing his move from FC Koln to Monaco.

Germany have been drawn in Group D alongside Brazil, the Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia, with the top two going through to the quarter-finals.

Goalkeepers: Svend Brodersen (Yokohama FC), Florian Muller (Stuttgart), Luca Plogmann (Werder Bremen)

Defenders: Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Amos Pieper (Arminia Bielefeld), David Raum (Hoffenheim), Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha Berlin), Felix Uduokhai (Augsburg), Keven Schlotterbeck (Freiburg)

Midfielders: Nadiem Amiri (Bayer Leverkusen), Maximilian Arnold (Wolfsburg), Eduard Lowen (Bochum), Arne Maier (Hertha Berlin), Anton Stach (Greuther Furth)

Forwards: Max Kruse (Union Berlin), Marco Richter (Augsburg), Cedric Teuchert (Union Berlin), Ragnar Ache (Eintracht Frankfurt)