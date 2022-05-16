Huddersfield Town v Luton Town live stream: How to watch the Championship play-offs from anywhere in the world

Huddersfield Town v Luton Town live stream, Monday 16 May, 7.45pm BST

Huddersfield will hope that home advantage proves decisive when they host Luton in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

These two teams could not be separated in the first leg at Kenilworth Road. Huddersfield drew first blood through Daniel Sinani's sharp finish, but Luton got back on level terms with half an hour on the clock when Sonny Bradley volleyed home from close range.

A draw was a fair result. It was a scrappy encounter in truth, with both teams desperate to take a lead into the second leg. The tie remains delicately poised, though, with Huddersfield arguably slightly happier since the return fixture is taking place at the John Smith's Stadium. Only Fulham and Bournemouth collected more points at home than Huddersfield in the regular season, with Carlos Corberan's side suffering only four defeats in front of their own fans.

Luton will not be daunted, though. Nathan Jones' team possess heart and spirit in abundance; Bradley, the club captain, vowed after Friday's draw that him and his team-mates would throw everything they have got at Huddersfield in the second leg. The Terriers, meanwhile, will draw confidence from their 2-0 victory over Luton at this ground a month ago.

Henri Lansbury was forced off with an injury in the second half on Friday, and the Luton man is a doubt for this one. Elijah Adebayo could be fit enough for a place among the substitutes, but Jones is unlikely to risk him in the starting XI after his recent lay-off. Josh Neufville has been recalled from his loan spell at Yeovil to provide cover up front.

Huddersfield may have to make a late call on Ollie Turton, who was withdrawn at half-time in the first leg. Alex Vallejo, Rolando Aarons and Matty Pearson are all out, but Levi Colwill is available again after a bout of illness.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Monday 16 May, and the game is being broadcast live by Sky Sports Football. See below for international broadcast options.

