Liverpool transfer news: After failing to land Fabio Carvalho in January, the Reds now face a battle for his signature

Anfield may have enjoyed watching one former Fulham youngster on Sunday, as Harvey Elliott scored in their win over Cardiff, but they may yet lose out on bringing in another.

Late in the January transfer window, it looked nailed on that Liverpool would secure the signing of 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho, but they failed to finalise the deal before Monday night's deadline.

Jurgen Klopp is still talking up the possibility of signing the Fulham player this summer, saying it would be "crazy" to lose interest.

But the Reds must now face the possibility that other major European clubs will swoop in and get in ahead of them.

Spanish football papers were reporting on Friday that Real Madrid had now entered the race for Carvalho's signature, while the Italian press are now seriously talking up the prospect that AC Milan will win the race for the Lisbon-born England youth international.

There's still reason for Liverpool to be hopeful about reaching a deal, but knowing that the league leaders in both Spain and Italy are interested will cause some concern at Anfield. And that's before you take into account rumours also linking Sevilla, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund. It could become a hell of a battle for one of Europe's most wanted teenagers.

