Liverpool report: Real Madrid to beat Reds to Fabio Carvalho
By Mark White published
Liverpool were inches away from tying up a deal for Fulham star Fabio Carvalho – have Real Madrid stepped in to outmuscle them?
Liverpool have taken a hit in their pursuit for 19-year-old Championship star Fabio Carvalho, as Real Madrid have registered their interest.
The Reds came a whisker away from landing the player on deadline day, with a loan agreed to send Carvalho back to Fulham – but according to AS, Real Madrid are now in the race to sign the Fulham attacker, while Seville, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are all also interested.
This report comes as a blow to the Anfield outfit who hoped that this deal was a banker, with terms agreed.
Real Madrid are not the financial goliath that they once were but over the last few years, Los Blancos have transitioned away from high-profile players at their peak and more towards signing youngsters with big potential.
The likes of Eder Militao, Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga are all signings that the Spanish giants have made with an eye on the future, while the best example is probably that of Vinicius Jr – signed from Flamengo as an 18-year-old and currently the standout player in Carlo Ancelotti's team.
If Real's interest is serious, it may well turn Carvalho's head. The 13-time European champions are also locking horns with Premier League sides over another youngster, as 15-year-old Endrick makes waves in his native Brazil.
Carvalho is set to remain at Fulham for the rest of the season until his contract expires in July.
More Liverpool stories
RATED! Every Premier League club's January transfer window
DEADLINE DAY Reds move for Fabio Carvalho FALLS THROUGH at the last minute
LUIS DIAZ Everything you need to know about Liverpool’s new signing
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.