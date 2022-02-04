Liverpool report: Real Madrid to beat Reds to Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool have taken a hit in their pursuit for 19-year-old Championship star Fabio Carvalho, as Real Madrid have registered their interest.

The Reds came a whisker away from landing the player on deadline day, with a loan agreed to send Carvalho back to Fulham – but according to AS, Real Madrid are now in the race to sign the Fulham attacker, while Seville, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are all also interested.

This report comes as a blow to the Anfield outfit who hoped that this deal was a banker, with terms agreed.

Real Madrid are not the financial goliath that they once were but over the last few years, Los Blancos have transitioned away from high-profile players at their peak and more towards signing youngsters with big potential.

The likes of Eder Militao, Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga are all signings that the Spanish giants have made with an eye on the future, while the best example is probably that of Vinicius Jr – signed from Flamengo as an 18-year-old and currently the standout player in Carlo Ancelotti's team.

If Real's interest is serious, it may well turn Carvalho's head. The 13-time European champions are also locking horns with Premier League sides over another youngster, as 15-year-old Endrick makes waves in his native Brazil.

Carvalho is set to remain at Fulham for the rest of the season until his contract expires in July.

