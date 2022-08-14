Manchester United hit 101-year low in Brentford debacle – and it's Liverpool next

The dire state of Manchester United (opens in new tab) was laid bare once again on Saturday as they went down 4-0 away to Brentford (opens in new tab).

After a 2-1 home loss to Brighton (opens in new tab) on the opening weekend of the season, it's now two defeats from two under Erik ten Hag – who already looks to have an almighty salvage job on his hands.

United's latest humiliation represented one of their biggest-ever Premier League reversals – but that felt like a footnote compared to some of the lows reached at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Here are some of the most damning statistics from the Red Devils' latest hellish performance...

Travel sickness

(Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

United were already enduring their worst run on the road since March 1981, having lost their last six away games of last season – but there's now cause to flick a fair way further back through the history books.

The 20-time champions of England have now lost seven successive away league matches for the first time in almost 76 years – when they succumbed to 10 straight defeats.

That run from September to December 1936 included – you guessed it – a 4-0 thrashing by Brentford, as well as a 6-2 drubbing at the hands of Grimsby Town. United were ultimately relegated after finish second-bottom of the First Division.

Ten Hag and co. have got three games left to avoid equalling that miserable streak, but it's far from a given at the moment that they'll get anything from trips to Southampton (opens in new tab), Leicester (opens in new tab) and Crystal Palace (opens in new tab).

A 100% start (of sorts)

(Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

At most clubs, a new manager losing their first two games would be concerning but not meltdown-inducing – but *stern pundit voice* this is Manchester United Football Club we're talking about.

Such have been their high standards over the years, one more defeat will see Ten Hag set a thoroughly unwanted record: no United boss has ever lost their first three matches in charge. The Dutchman is already the first to lose his opening two since John Chapman 101 years ago.

Next up? A home clash with Liverpool (opens in new tab) – who won last term's two league encounters by a combined scoreline of 9-0, becoming the first visiting side to triumph 5-0 at Old Trafford since 1955.

An unfamiliar position

(Image credit: Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

As the fallout from Saturday's horror show continues, you're going to hear a lot of people saying, 'Manchester United have hit rock bottom' – and that applies quite literally to their league placing.

With a record of played two, lost two, scored one and conceded five, United find themselves propping up the Premier League table for the first time since the second weekend of the 1992/93 campaign, which they began with defeats to Sheffield United and Everton (opens in new tab).

Of course, under a yet-to-be knighted Alex Ferguson, they went on the claim their first top-flight title in 26 years that season – so maybe there's hope for the current team (there's none at all, is there?).