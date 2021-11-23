Mino Raiola: Who does the superagent represent?
Mino Raiola is one of the biggest and most influential agents in football, with a plethora of the world's best stars registered to his agency
Mino Raiola has more fingers in pies than a leper on a cookery course. The Dutch-Italian superagent grew up in the Netherlands, where he became a waiter in his father's restaurant - and he's gone on to represent some of the greatest players in world football since.
Raiola began work at Sports Promotions, a sports agent company, and assisted with the transfers of several high-profile Dutch players to Italian clubs, including Dennis Bergkamp's move to Inter Milan in 1993. After starting out on his own, his first independent big transfer was Pavel Nedved's signing from Sparta Prague for Lazio following his impressive performance at Euro 1996.
Now, his client list includes some of the biggest stars and highest salaries in the game. He's brokered some of the biggest transfers ever, too, including six deals including his client Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
In 2016, he netted a reported €25 million from Paul Pogba's €105 million transfer to Manchester United.
Who are Mino Raiola's clients?
|Player
|Age
|Club
|Contract expiry
|Transfermarkt value
|Erling Haaland
|21
|Borussia Dortmund
|2024
|£135.00m
|Matthijs de Ligt
|22
|Juventus
|2024
|£63.00m
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|22
|Paris Saint-Germain
|2026
|£58.50m
|Paul Pogba
|28
|Manchester United
|2022
|£54.00m
|Marco Verratti
|29
|Paris Saint-Germain
|2024
|£49.50m
|Stefan de Vrij
|29
|Inter Milan
|2023
|£45.00m
|Hirving Lozano
|26
|Napoli
|2024
|£40.50m
|Moise Kean
|21
|Juventus
|2023
|£31.50m
|Ryan Gravenberch
|19
|Ajax
|2023
|£29.70m
|Donyell Malen
|22
|Borussia Dortmund
|2026
|£27.00m
|Marcus Thuram
|24
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|2023
|£25.20m
|Alessio Romagnoli
|26
|AC Milan
|2022
|£18.00m
|Denzel Dumfries
|25
|Inter Milan
|2025
|£14.40m
|Calvin Stengs
|22
|Nice
|2026
|£13.50m
|Myron Boadu
|20
|Monaco
|2026
|£13.50m
|Konstantinos Manolas
|30
|Napoli
|2024
|£13.50m
|Owen Wijndal
|21
|AZ Alkmaar
|2023
|£13.50m
|Henrikh Mkhitaryan
|32
|Roma
|2022
|£13.50m
|Alphonse Areola
|28
|West Ham United
|2022
|£12.60m
|Justin Kluivert
|22
|Nice
|2022
|£12.60m
|Andrea Pinamonti
|22
|Empoli
|2022
|£10.80m
|Walter Benitez
|28
|Nice
|2023
|£9.00m
|Mitchel Bakker
|21
|Bayer Leverkusen
|2025
|£9.00m
|Brian Brobbey
|19
|RB Leipzig
|2025
|£6.75m
|Luca Pellegrini
|22
|Juventus
|2025
|£6.75m
|Pablo Rosario
|24
|Nice
|2026
|£5.40m
|Mohamed Fares
|25
|Genoa
|2022
|£4.95m
|Kenny Tete
|26
|Fulham
|2024
|£4.50m
|Riccardo Calafiori
|19
|Roma
|2025
|£3.60m
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|40
|AC Milan
|2022
|£3.60m
|Giacomo Bonaventura
|32
|Fiorentina
|2022
|£3.60m
|Pantelis Chatzidiakos
|24
|AZ Alkmaar
|2024
|£2.70m
|Micky van de Ven
|20
|Wolfsburg
|2025
|£2.70m
|Joao Paulo
|30
|Seattle Sounders
|-
|£2.25m
|Vangelis Pavlidis
|23
|AZ Alkmaar
|2025
|£2.25m
|Philippe Sandler
|24
|Troyes
|2022
|£2.25m
|Rodrigo Ely
|28
|Nottingham Forest
|2022
|£1.98m
|Mario Balotelli
|31
|Adana Demirspor
|2024
|£1.80m
|Blaise Matuidi
|34
|Inter Miami
|2022
|£1.80m
|Alessandro Deiola
|26
|Cagliari
|2024
|£1.80m
|Roberto Insigne
|27
|Benevento
|2024
|£1.80m
|Federico Macheda
|30
|Panathinaikos
|2023
|£1.35m
|Wesley
|21
|Sion
|2022
|£900k
|Marco Tumminello
|23
|Reggina
|2022
|£810k
|Cedric Gondo
|24
|Salernitana
|2023
|£765k
|Vladimir Weiss
|31
|Slovan Bratislava
|2023
|£720k
|Thomas Lam
|27
|CSKA Sofia
|2023
|£720k
|Liam van Gelderen
|20
|Ajax
|2023
|£630k
|Immanuel Pherai
|20
|Borussia Dortmund
|2022
|£630k
|Camillo Ciano
|31
|Frosinone
|2024
|£585k
|Luciano Narsingh
|31
|-
|-
|£540k
|Emre Mor
|24
|Fatih Karagumruk
|2022
|£518k
|Raul Asencio
|23
|Alcorcon
|2023
|£495k
|Fabio Pisacane
|35
|Lecce
|2022
|£450k
|Xavi Simons
|18
|Paris Saint-Germain
|2022
|£450k
|Nicolo Armini
|20
|Piacenzo
|2022
|£360k
|Ricardo Kishna
|26
|ADO Den Hag
|2022
|£315k
|Davide Merola
|21
|Foggia
|2022
|£225k
|Ouasim Bouy
|28
|Al-Kharaitiyat
|-
|£225k
|Mattia Vitale
|24
|Pro Vercelli
|-
|£180k
|Hicham Kanis
|24
|Panserraikos
|2023
|£68k
|Vincenzo Tommasone
|26
|Gravina
|2022
|£23k
BLACK FRIDAY OFFER: Get 50% off a FourFourTwo subscription
Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now
ALSO READ
LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign
TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.