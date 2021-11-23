Mino Raiola: Who does the superagent represent?

Trending

Mino Raiola is one of the biggest and most influential agents in football, with a plethora of the world's best stars registered to his agency

Mino Raiola has more fingers in pies than a leper on a cookery course. The Dutch-Italian superagent grew up in the Netherlands, where he became a waiter in his father's restaurant - and he's gone on to represent some of the greatest players in world football since.

Raiola began work at Sports Promotions, a sports agent company, and assisted with the transfers of several high-profile Dutch players to Italian clubs, including Dennis Bergkamp's move to Inter Milan in 1993. After starting out on his own, his first independent big transfer was Pavel Nedved's signing from Sparta Prague for Lazio following his impressive performance at Euro 1996.

Now, his client list includes some of the biggest stars and highest salaries in the game. He's brokered some of the biggest transfers ever, too, including six deals including his client Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

In 2016, he netted a reported €25 million from Paul Pogba's €105 million transfer to Manchester United. 

Who are Mino Raiola's clients?

Mino Raiola's client list
PlayerAgeClubContract expiryTransfermarkt value
Erling Haaland21Borussia Dortmund2024£135.00m
Matthijs de Ligt22Juventus2024£63.00m
Gianluigi Donnarumma22Paris Saint-Germain2026£58.50m
Paul Pogba28Manchester United2022£54.00m
Marco Verratti29Paris Saint-Germain2024£49.50m
Stefan de Vrij29Inter Milan2023£45.00m
Hirving Lozano26Napoli2024£40.50m
Moise Kean21Juventus2023£31.50m
Ryan Gravenberch19Ajax2023£29.70m
Donyell Malen22Borussia Dortmund2026£27.00m
Marcus Thuram24Borussia Monchengladbach2023£25.20m
Alessio Romagnoli26AC Milan2022£18.00m
Denzel Dumfries25Inter Milan2025£14.40m
Calvin Stengs22Nice2026£13.50m
Myron Boadu20Monaco2026£13.50m
Konstantinos Manolas30Napoli2024£13.50m
Owen Wijndal21AZ Alkmaar2023£13.50m
Henrikh Mkhitaryan32Roma2022£13.50m
Alphonse Areola28West Ham United2022£12.60m
Justin Kluivert22Nice2022£12.60m
Andrea Pinamonti22Empoli2022£10.80m
Walter Benitez28Nice2023£9.00m
Mitchel Bakker21Bayer Leverkusen2025£9.00m
Brian Brobbey19RB Leipzig2025£6.75m
Luca Pellegrini22Juventus2025£6.75m
Pablo Rosario24Nice2026£5.40m
Mohamed Fares25Genoa2022£4.95m
Kenny Tete26Fulham2024£4.50m
Riccardo Calafiori19Roma2025£3.60m
Zlatan Ibrahimovic40AC Milan2022£3.60m
Giacomo Bonaventura32Fiorentina2022£3.60m
Pantelis Chatzidiakos24AZ Alkmaar2024£2.70m
Micky van de Ven20Wolfsburg2025£2.70m
Joao Paulo30Seattle Sounders-£2.25m
Vangelis Pavlidis23AZ Alkmaar2025£2.25m
Philippe Sandler24Troyes2022£2.25m
Rodrigo Ely28Nottingham Forest2022£1.98m
Mario Balotelli31Adana Demirspor2024£1.80m
Blaise Matuidi34Inter Miami2022£1.80m
Alessandro Deiola26Cagliari2024£1.80m
Roberto Insigne27Benevento2024£1.80m
Federico Macheda30Panathinaikos2023£1.35m
Wesley21Sion2022£900k
Marco Tumminello23Reggina2022£810k
Cedric Gondo24Salernitana2023£765k
Vladimir Weiss31Slovan Bratislava2023£720k
Thomas Lam27CSKA Sofia2023£720k
Liam van Gelderen20Ajax2023£630k
Immanuel Pherai20Borussia Dortmund2022£630k
Camillo Ciano31Frosinone2024£585k
Luciano Narsingh31--£540k
Emre Mor24Fatih Karagumruk2022£518k
Raul Asencio23Alcorcon2023£495k
Fabio Pisacane35Lecce2022£450k
Xavi Simons18Paris Saint-Germain2022£450k
Nicolo Armini20Piacenzo2022£360k
Ricardo Kishna26ADO Den Hag2022£315k
Davide Merola21Foggia2022£225k
Ouasim Bouy28Al-Kharaitiyat-£225k
Mattia Vitale24Pro Vercelli-£180k
Hicham Kanis24Panserraikos2023£68k
Vincenzo Tommasone26Gravina2022£23k

