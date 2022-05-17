Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United live stream: How to watch the Championship play-offs from anywhere in the world

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United live stream, Tuesday 17 May, 7.45pm BST

Nottingham Forest will be looking to complete the job after beating Sheffield United in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final on Saturday.

Steve Cooper's side hold a slender advantage as they prepare to welcome the Blades to the City Ground. Forest drew first blood in the first leg, as Jack Colback followed up after Philip Zinckernagel saw his shot saved by Wes Foderingham. Forest doubled their lead in the 71st minute, with Brennan Johnson finishing coolly after a blocked shot from Joe Lolley fell into his path.

Forest, in truth, could have scored more than twice at Bramall Lane - and they were made to pay for their profligacy when Sander Berge halved the deficit in the first minute of second-half stoppage time. Given the quality and quantity of the chances they created, Forest will be slightly disappointed that they only lead by one goal at the midway point of the tie.

Sheffield United still have a tough task in front of them, but a fast start on Tuesday could see the home crowd get nervy. Paul Heckinbottom will no doubt be telling his players that no one is giving United a chance in a bid to inspire them to pull off a second-leg comeback that would live long in the memories of Blades supporters.

Keinan Davis came off the bench on Saturday, but it could be too early for the loanee strike to start after a hamstring issue. Cooper will have been delighted with how his team performed in Yorkshire and it would be a surprise if he made any changes to the team that began the first leg.

Heckingbottom might feel differently given the extent to which United were outplayed last time out. George Baldock is one player who could come into the side if the manager opts to make a change or two, but Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick and Oli McBurnie are out.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Tuesday 17 May, and the game is being broadcast live by Sky Sports Football. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com