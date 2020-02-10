Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho’s names fantasy dinner party... including Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne

How enjoyable was your Sunday night? Whatever the answer, it probably wasn't as good as Bong Joon-ho's.

The South Korean film director won four Oscars at the awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in California.

His movie, Parasite, was a major success. A black comedy thriller, the film grossed $167.6 million worldwide. Nevertheless, its success at the Academy Awards was something of a surprise.

Parasite won best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best international film.

1917, Ford v Ferrari, Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood​ also scooped prizes at the 192nd edition of the Oscars.

Bong is the first Asian nominee to win best original screenplay, an award he shared with co-writer Han Jin-won.

"When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that 'The most personal is the most creative,'" he said in his acceptance speech.

It seems that Bong's passion for creativity extends to the football pitch. The 50-year-old conducted an Ask Me Anything Q&A session on Reddit three months ago. In it, he was asked to choose his five dream dinner guests.

Three of his choices were not a surprise. Bong opted for Alfred Hitchcock and Martin Scorsese, two legendary film directors. He also chose Yuna Kim, a former competitive figure skater who is also from South Korea.

His fourth choice was Jimmy Page, the guitarist and founder of Led Zeppelin who Bong revealed was his childhood hero.

And his fifth guest? Why, Kevin De Bruyne of course. That's right, the Manchester City playmaker is among the five people on planet earth who Bong would most like to share a table with.

We do hope De Bruyne is a fan of paella, because Bong says Spanish cuisine will be on the menu. Perhaps the Belgium international could assist in the kitchen - he does it pretty well on the football pitch.

