How to watch Bolivia vs Brazil: Live streams, TV details for World Cup qualifier

Bolivia will have to keep the likes of Estevao, Raphinha and Joao Pedro quiet if they're to stand any chance of making it to the World Cup

Watch Bolivia vs Brazil as the South American sides face off in CONMEBOL qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Bolivia vs Brazil: Key information ► Date: Tuesday 9 September 2025 ► Kick-off time: 7:30pm ET / 12:30am GMT (Wednesday) / 9:30am AEST (Wednesday) ► Venue: Estadio Municipal El Alto, El Alto ► TV & Streaming: OneFootball (Int), Fanatiz (US) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Brazil currently sit in second place in the qualification table, underneath rivals Argentina, but are already assured to pass through to the World Cup with a 10-point advantage over Venezuela, who sit just outside the last automatic qualification spot.

The situation is much more tense for Bolivia, who find themselves one point below Venezuela.

La Verde need to take that spot, to get themselves into a play-off, which stands as their last remaining chance to make it to the 2026 competition.

Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Bolivia vs Brazil online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Bolivia vs Brazil in the UK

The UK does not have a bespoke broadcaster for this fixture, but OneFootball are providing coverage internationally in partnership with FIFA+, which will also be available in the UK.

A one-off match pass for this game will cost £3.99.

Kick-off is at 12:30am BST, making this an early Wednesday morning watch for UK residents.

How to watch Bolivia vs Brazil in the US

Fans in the US can watch Bolivia vs Brazil with Fanatiz, who offer a range of packages and PPV match passes, so you're only paying for the football you want to watch.

Kick-off is at 7:30pm ET.

Can I watch Bolivia vs Brazil for free?

You can watch Bolivia vs Brazil in Colombia, where public broadcaster RCN has the rights, with streaming available on the RCN website. Coverage is geo-restricted.

Watch Bolivia vs Brazil from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal "NordVPN delivers the best balance of privacy, usability, extra features, and value for money," say Tom's Guide, and who are we to disagree? It unblocks all major streaming platforms, and it's available with a money-back guarantee and a big discount!

Bolivia vs Brazil: Match Preview

Former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is still getting his feet under the table in his new posting with Brazil, so despite having already qualified, these are crucial games for the manager and his players.

He opted against selecting Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior, citing the fact that he already knows everything he needs to know about them from his time at Los Blancos.

That gave the likes of Estevao and Gabriel Martinelli a clear run at a starting berth against Chile, and the former gratefully accepted the invite, netting the opener in that game.

With Ancelotti clearly far from cementing his strongest XI, this game will be just as competitive as any other for those Selecao candidates.

FEATURE: Who are the biggest clubs in South America

On account of their poor goal difference, Bolivia need to win here to stand any chance of getting to next year's World Cup.

But just one win in their last five outings will provide little confidence, especially with the last being a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Colombia.

They'll need to throw everything at Brazil to stand any chance of coming out with a result – their World Cup depends on it.

FourFourTwo's Prediction

Bolivia 1-3 Brazil

FourFourTwo can see sheer will, on home soil, providing Bolivia with a goal, but it won't be enough to overcome Brazil on the night. Selecao have some Premier League-grade players who are not guaranteed a starting spot in next year's World Cup; in front of new boss Ancelotti, they'll be bringing their A-game.