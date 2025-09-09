How to watch Venezuela vs Colombia: Live streams, TV channels for World Cup qualifier

Venezuela will be pinning their hopes on former Everton, Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon

Watch Venezuela vs Colombia as the home side face a huge test to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, with all the details here on live streams and TV coverage.

Colombia have already booked their place in the FIFA World Cup, but Venezuela's fate is still to be decided.

They currently sit seventh in the CONMEBOL qualification table, which will offer them the chance to make the tournament proper through a play-off game.

But they occupy the only spot below the top-six automatic qualification places that offers this chance, and with Bolivia only one point behind them, they still have everything on the line in this final fixture.

Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Venezuela vs Colombia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Venezuela vs Colombia for FREE - Live streams

You can watch Argentina vs Venezuela for free in a number of countries, including Venezuela and Australia.

If you're in Australia, national broadcaster SBS has the rights to most of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and you can watch Venezuela vs Colombia online on its free streaming service, SBS On Demand.

In Venezuela, the game will air on Televen and Venevision.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need to use a VPN if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch Venezuela vs Colombia from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.

How to watch Venezuela vs Colombia in the US

Fans in the US can watch Venezuela vs Colombia with Fanatiz, who offer a range of packages and PPV match passes, so you're only paying for the football you want to watch.

Kick-off is at 7pm ET.

How to watch Venezuela vs Colombia in the UK

The UK does not have a specialist broadcaster for this game, but Fanatiz are supplying streams internationally for this game, as well as in the US.

Kick-off is at 12:30am BST, making this an early morning start on Wednesday for UK fans.

Venezuela vs Colombia: Match Preview

On account of Bolivia's poor goal difference, Venezuela enter this game needing a draw to cement their play-off place.

Colombia have little left to play for, after their 3-0 win over the Bolivians secured their World Cup spot, but Venezuela must not get complacent.

Los Cafeteros will be riding high on the momentum of that triumph, and with quality like James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz in their ranks, that could be a dangerous mix, not to mention they're now unbeaten in four.

Venezuela do not boast anything like the same talent in their squad, but with the driving force of their World Cup hopes behind them, they could drag themselves over the line.

Some fans in the UK man wince at the fact those hopes are pegged to a 35-year-old Rondon, who experienced mixed fortune on British soil, but the striker has been La Vinotinto's main man through this qualification period, notching a squad-best of five goals.

FourFourTwo's Prediction

Venezuela 1-1 Colombia

The sheer quality of Colombia will make them difficult to keep out, but they have registered three draws in their last four games. Venezuela enter this clash off the back of a couple of losses, but knowing what's at stake, FourFourTwo can see them throwing everything behind holding on to that all-important point.