FIFA 21 for PS5: Where to shop for the new console – and how you can play the latest FIFA on it

The Sony PS5 finally gets its UK release on Thursday, November 19, so if you missed the pre-order stock you'll need to know which reliable retailers to try out. Us good souls at FourFourTwo have tried to help you out – below we've listed all the places we think you should check first.

The even better news is that you'll be able to play FIFA 21 the moment you get your PS5.

We've rounded up the websites that will give you the best chance of landing the next-gen PlayStation console below, and any deals that are being offered.

And if you buy the PS4 version of the latest FIFA, you'll be able to upgrade it to the PS5 version for free with EA's offer of Dual Entitlement. This only runs out once FIFA 22 is released, so you'll be able to do this at any point you land a PS5 over the next year.

FIFA 21 will get its PS5 release on December 4, but until then the PS5's backwards compatibility means you'll be able to enjoy the PS4 version of FIFA on your new console.

Sony PlayStation 5 latest deals PS5 is now available where stocks allow – we'll be collecting the best deals here so you can see where you can get the cheapest price available. $999.96 View at QVC

PS5 UK orders:

FIFA 21 PS4 orders:

For all the best deals on ordering FIFA 21 for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, check out our FIFA 21 order page here

The PlayStation 5 is available in two versions: the main console with all the trimmings will set you back £449, while the digital-only version is a comparatively peanuts £359.

The cheaper digital console will only play digitally downloaded games – so make sure you don't purchase a physical copy of FIFA 21 on disc if you plan on buying the lighter hardware.

PS5 orders in the UK round-up

Amazon Amazon have rolling stock – so if it seems sold out when you first look, it could be worth checking back later. A recent email to shoppers suggested that there could be more coming in from noon on Thursday, November 19.View Deal

Argos For the moment, you can only register your interest on the Argos PS5 page by filling out your details. As a less gaming-focused distributor, however, you could face less competition for the console when pre-orders do begin.View Deal

Currys Pre-orders haven't begun at Currys yet, with a registration of interest page in place instead. As such a big tech retailer, they are expected to have a large amount of stock available when pre-orders start.View Deal

Very So far, Very has been the most reliable stockist for PS5, with consoles available since pre-orders began on the morning of September 17. Check here for latest availability.View Deal

Game Game has already had PS5s available to pre-order, but the option is not currently online. However, you can register your interest or pre-order personally in shops.View Deal

Sony PlayStation 5 console Next gen PlayStation 5 console out on November 12 $999.96 View at QVC

FIFA 21 and PES 2021 news

PRO EVO PES 2021 season update released – what's new on the latest version?

FIFA 21 NEWS Release date, preorder, cover, trailer, demo – and everything else we know so far

FIFA 21 RATINGS The 100 best players revealed