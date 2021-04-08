Quiz! Can you name every Champions League opponent Kylian Mbappe has scored against?

You have five minutes to guess 27 opponents.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in our Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain quiz?

It's a cliche of the modern game - but Kylian Mbappe really is a generational footballer.

The youngest World Cup final scorer for 60 years, Mbappe has been a regular on the Champions League scene ever since bursting onto the picture with Monaco as a teenager. That season, he scored in every knockout round up to the semi-finals.

The big move ensued. Paris Saint-Germain made Kylian the joint jewel in the crown - with Neymar, of course - but the goals haven't stopped flowing.

Mbappe managed two last night, too. It doesn't look like he's slowing down from his

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

LIVEBLOG Porto vs Chelsea as it happened – Champions League quarter-final, first leg

BRUNO FERNANDES EXCLUSIVE “I can be difficult to understand when Manchester United lose – I was like it as a little kid and haven’t changed”

RICHARD JOLLY What's the worst European defeat for any English club?