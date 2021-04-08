Quiz! Can you name every Champions League opponent Kylian Mbappe has scored against?
The flying Frenchman claimed another victim last night - can you name every European side he's scored against?
You have five minutes to guess 27 opponents.
It's a cliche of the modern game - but Kylian Mbappe really is a generational footballer.
The youngest World Cup final scorer for 60 years, Mbappe has been a regular on the Champions League scene ever since bursting onto the picture with Monaco as a teenager. That season, he scored in every knockout round up to the semi-finals.
The big move ensued. Paris Saint-Germain made Kylian the joint jewel in the crown - with Neymar, of course - but the goals haven't stopped flowing.
Mbappe managed two last night, too. It doesn't look like he's slowing down from his
