Quiz! Can you name every club Jamie Vardy has scored against for Leicester City?

The example became an icon. Rarely had a non-league footballer ever stepped up to the level of playing regular top-flight football - but Jamie Vardy didn't just prove that it could be done, he wrote himself into legend.

The ultimate underdog of the Premier League is barely an underdog anymore. He's scored 66% of the hat-tricks against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and the other 33% came from Lionel Messi. He's a Premier League golden boot winner and, of course, a champion at this level.

And he shows absolutely no sign of slowing down. Vardy is 33 but you'd scarcely believe it, the way he endlessly bursts through the channels for Brendan Rodgers' side.

It's been an amazing journey - but can you remember every side that he's netted against in his Leicester City career? He's the only Var we love and adore.

