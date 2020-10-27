Quiz! Can you name every Liverpool player to feature in a Champions League final?

We're giving you 10 minutes to name all 55 players - that's every player to have featured in the 2005, 2007, 2018 and 2019 finals.

There's something about Liverpool and the Champions League. Everyone knows that.

Tonight, the Reds continue their European journey, shooting for "Number Seven". The final will be held in Istanbul - and Jurgen Klopp will hope to draw on that magical night in the Turkish city in 2005, when Rafa Benitez's side overcame the odds against AC Milan.

Of course, Liverpool haven't always had it their own way. They've reached a couple of other finals in the last 15 years that they didn't win.

This quiz is about both. How many of their European stars can you remember?

