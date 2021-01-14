Quiz! Can you name every winner of France's Trophee Des Champions?

Four minutes on the clock, 45 winners to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends - especially if they support United.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the last five players to become the most expensive player ever from these countries?

Mauricio Pochettino managed Tottenham Hotspur over 293 matches and the biggest criticism that anyone could level at him, was that he had never won a trophy.

Well, three games into his Paris Saint-Germain tenure and he's already added a medal to his cabinet.

The Trophée des Champions is fought between the winners of Ligue 1 and the Coupe De France - or in the case of a double, the second-placed team in the league. It's a glorified friendly, of course, but every little helps, right?

But Poch isn't the first to win the trophy - who else has won it?

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

CHELSEA Every manager of the Roman Abramovich era: where are they now?

IN THE MAG 100 greatest Premier League players... EVER! Plus Ginola exclusive, the FA Cup thief, Nigel Pearson and more

LIST West Ham’s banter era of strikers: a horrible history of filthy, filthy dross