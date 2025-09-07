Quiz! Can you name EVERY Champions League winner in the Premier League era?
We're looking for every team who won the Champions League from the 1992-93 season onwards
The Champions League returns for another season next week with 36 teams getting the League Phase underway.
Each side will be vying for European glory this season, although that looks very different to some teams compared to others. Former winners will be keen to get their name on the trophy again, whilst other sides keen to make it through to the knockout stage, perhaps for the first time. In the meantime, can you name EVERY single Champions League winner since the 1992-93 campaign in under FOUR minutes?
Remember to sign into FourFourTwo at the top of the page, as you'll not just be able to comment your score below but access hints for the quiz – good luck!
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
