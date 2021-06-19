Quiz! Can you name Portugal's top 10 scorers and appearance makers?

Five minutes on the clock, 20 players to guess.

The Portuguese actually coined the term "Golden generation", apparently. And they had one hell of a crop, themselves.

In 2004, everything came together for the Selecao. Hosting the country on home soil, with many of their stars at their peaks, they got all the way to the final of the Euros... only to lose to an unlikely Greece side.

Still, Portugal made up for it 12 years later. Unfancied themselves in France at Euro 2016, they did exactly what Greece did and delivered a sucker punch in the final to take home a first European Championship trophy.

They've gone into this tournament as one of the favourites - but how much do you remember about Portugeezers of days gone by?

