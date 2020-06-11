Quiz! Can you name Cristiano Ronaldo's 30 most frequent teammates?

You have 8 minutes to guess 30 players.

Could you imagine being Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate?

It must be pretty cool knowing that you're probably going to win any game you play. To be in the presence of one of the all-time greats; a player who can turn your ordinary pass into an assist, and someone who will most probably drag your side to the final of whatever competition you're in.

On the other hand though, could you imagine the pressure? Could you really deal with how much he demands from his colleagues? It must be quite annoying to never get a share of the limelight and Cris ain't gonna be happy if you start scoring more than him.

These 30 players can tell us exactly what it's like to be Ronnie's teammate. Can you guess who they are?

